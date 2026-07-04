5 Stone-Cold Classics You Didn't Know Bob Dylan Wrote

"Make You Feel My Love" is perhaps one of the most perfect ballads in Bob Dylan's entire discography, a tender, emotionally charged piano track with just Dylan's raw vocals on top. The piece is the most widely celebrated track on "Time Out of Mind," his 1997 studio album that many fans and critics agree represents a late high watermark for the songwriter.

But Dylan's own version of "Make You Feel My Love" was instantly overshadowed by the fact that the original was recorded by someone else. Billy Joel was actually the first musician to record the song, releasing it as the lead single of his "Greatest Hits Volume III" album a month before Dylan's recording appeared.

The song has since attracted a great number of cover artists, with Garth Brooks taking it to the top of the Hot Country Songs chart in 1998. However, arguably the most famous cover of the song nowadays is by British singer Adele, who included it as the only cover song on her debut studio album "19" in 2008. As she explained at the time of its release: "The lyrics are just amazing and summed up exactly what I'd been trying to say in my songs. It's about regretting not being with someone and it's beautiful. It's weird that my favourite song on my album is a cover, but I couldn't not put it on there. I'm not normally a Dylan fan either" (via Yorkshire Live). There are now estimated to be over 450 professional recordings of the song in existence.