The 5 Best Joni Mitchell Songs That Aren't Big Yellow Taxi

"Big Yellow Taxi" is one of folk rock's premier classic songs. It's a tune from 1970 that nails the meaning of life, and it's one of the best compositions from Joni Mitchell — but she has plenty more stellar tracks in her body of work. While the environmental protest tune was one of her biggest hits, peaking at No. 24 on the Billboard Hot 100, we're going to cover some of her highest U.S. chart hits as well as some deeper cuts, all from her career's pinnacle in one of the most defining decades of rock 'n' roll music. The folk and folk rock singer and songwriter released a plethora of excellent work over her career, particularly during the 1970s, blending a number of styles that surface in unique ways in each of the five songs of this list.

Whether Joni Mitchell was expressing love, homesickness, joy, melancholy, or any other emotion, her unique songwriting and vocal style brought her tracks to life in a way that was completely her. She was just as adept at pop hits as slower folk songs, and we'll feature both in this list. All of these tunes represent the very best that Joni Mitchell could do in her career, besides "Big Yellow Taxi."