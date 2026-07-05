Musicians Who Became Mega-Successful Before They Hit 21

A select few of the most famous musicians of all time ascended to their lofty or even legendary status well before they were adults, becoming established and confirmed stars prior to their 21st birthdays. While pop and rock music are historically youthful pursuits, geared toward the young and often made by the young to celebrate the virtues of youth, the artists behind classic pop and rock hits were usually a bit past adolescence when they found success. But not always. Some people are lucky enough to figure out exactly what they want to do at an early age, and they happen to be extremely good at it. The result: They're mega-stars in the world of music before they're even legally or technically adults.

While most of the human population is only just starting their careers at the age of majority, a few young geniuses from music history were already household names who'd sold millions of records. Here are five stars who 1) became a big deal, and 2) turned 21 — in that order.