5 Stevie Nicks Love Songs That Are Wedding-Safe

For all the romance she pours into her music, Stevie Nicks has very few songs that are suitable to be played at a wedding. Bangers like "Stand Back" and "Edge of Seventeen" may be great for getting people on their feet at the reception, but the lyrical themes don't exactly lend themselves to the joys of a matrimonial union. Even the songs Nicks has written for other artists aren't exactly musical love letters. In fact, she has more songs about the trials and challenges of doomed love than she does about love that works out in the end, making it a real challenge to include her most noteworthy works on the playlist. After all, who wants to hear songs about how Lindsey Buckingham broke her heart while walking down the aisle?

Nonetheless, hidden among the explorations of heartache and breakup songs that make up Nicks' canon is a set of songs that make perfect additions to a wedding celebration, whether they're used as vow-exchange music or the soundtrack for a first dance. From walking down the aisle to "Sleeping Angel" to energetic numbers like "Talk to Me" as the reception kicks into high gear, as well as unexpected gems like "Love Is" that keep the joy of finding true love at the top of the playlist, it turns out Nicks has some powerfully positive love songs tucked away in her journal after all.