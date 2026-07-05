What Is The Best Acoustic Guitar For Beginners?

Acoustic guitars are a better place to start your guitar journey because they're better for beginners, overall. But no matter that you might want to just stroll into a shop and pick up a random six-string and be on your way; there's an ocean of guitar choices to swim through. If you just want a clear-cut answer to which acoustic guitar is best for beginners, then go get a Takamine GN11MCE. Beyond that basic fact, much more info awaits.

When buying a guitar, cost vs. quality is easy enough to understand. Beginners don't need a $6,000 Martin, but they also don't need crap, which means scrapping Amazon deals for $50 guitars with cases and straps. You also don't want to confuse an acoustic guitar with a classical guitar, the latter of which uses nylon strings and has a different body. Speaking of body, your guitar body affects everything about how the guitar feels in your hands and arms, which affects your core muscle memory. Dreadnoughts are a common beginner recommendation, but their large size can be off-putting, while parlor guitars can look and feel like toys. A guitar like the Takamine GN11MCE is similar to an auditorium or grand auditorium size, which is in the middle but doesn't sacrifice fullness of sound. On and on it goes.

Suffice it to say that the Takamine GN11MCE ticks all boxes. It's even got a cutaway, is made from solid wood and not laminate composite, looks pretty, and can retail as low as the $300 to $550 range.