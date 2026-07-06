5 Pop Songs We Know Would Go Hard As Rock Covers

It's called pop, as in popular, music for a reason: Even if not everyone loves all of it, nearly everyone loves some of it. But of course, one of the real strengths of pop music is its versatility. Pop-punk, pop-country, and even popera are all perfectly acceptable and successful hybrids, but the real crossover juggernaut, the perfect pairing, the chocolate and peanut butter, is pop-rock. Granted, some of this is because the two terms are pretty broad—a lot of things are kind of rock music, a lot of things are kind of pop music, and a lot of things are both/and—but when the crowd-pleasing fun of the best pop meets the energy and musicality of the best rock, it makes something special.

The hardest metalheads, the most stiff-necked opera fans, the most stubbornly provincial bluegrass aficionados all have secret pop loves, even if they hide their "Recently Played" lists as fiercely as they do their old love letters. But let's go a little further. Let's take some of the best light pop songs, tear their T-shirts, mess up their eyeliner, and plug them into the amps. Let's talk about pop that, in the right hands, could really rock.