Bands Who Lost Their Magic After A Member Went Solo

A successful band is more than just the sum of its parts. There's a certain magic that's generated by its first or most commercially or artistically resonant lineup — chemistry can be just as important to the act's long-lasting success as what's on the record. But we can't expect bands to stay together forever. Those musicians are artists, and they have to follow their creative pursuits, which don't always mesh with those of the rest of the band. And so, the most famous, visible, and charismatic members often go solo, breaking the hearts of fans and sending their co-workers' professional lives into disarray.

Many groups break up because they're unable to withstand the loss of a vital part of their sound, contributed by their most famous member. Others opt to move on, either without that crucial member or by bringing in some new person to fill the void. Sometimes they pull off a successful band member replacement; often they don't. Here are five of the biggest groups ever who lost a member and then realized later that they also lost what made them special.