In 1985, The Bee Gees Gave This Song To Diana Ross — And It Topped Charts Around The World

The Bee Gees collectively wrote 1985's "Chain Reaction" and recorded it, aiming to capture the classic Motown Records sound (through synthesizers). However, the Gibb brothers didn't release the track. After the death of disco in the 1970s, the Bee Gees struggled to be taken seriously and to get their singles back to the top of the pop charts, as they had with their tracks from the "Saturday Night Fever" soundtrack. Instead, the band opted to act on a lesson learned by composing a 1983 No. 1 hit for Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton.

"When we did 'Islands In The Stream,' it was our way of getting other people to hear our songs," Barry Gibb told Classic Pop. "Because if we sang it, it wouldn't have got on the radio, and I wanted the songs to succeed no matter who was singing them." And so, the Bee Gees gave the Supremes-esque "Chain Reaction" to ex-Supremes Diana Ross.

In the U.S., "Chain Reaction" flopped. Released in November 1985, it only reached No. 66 on the pop chart and No. 85 on the R&B side. But outside of the U.S., "Chain Reaction" was massive. It's one of Ross's two career No. 1 hits in the U.K., spending three weeks at the top in early 1986. The single also went to No. 1 in Ireland and Australia, where it was the best-selling song of 1986.