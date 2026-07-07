Sheryl Crow's Best-Charting Single Was A Last-Minute Addition That Saved A Flopping Album

It's the song that made Sheryl Crow's career, and she'd never release another that did as well on the charts, and yet "All I Wanna Do" was nearly left off of the musician's first album, which it saved from obscurity. After three official singles were issued from Crow's 1993 LP "Tuesday Night Music Club" — "Run Baby Run," "Leaving Las Vegas," and "What I Can Do for You" — failed to make much of an impression on the pop chart, label A&M Records gave publicizing the LP one more shot, and in 1994, released "All I Wanna Do" to radio and record stores.

"All I Wanna Do" isn't a traditional pop song, or even a country-rock song like so many of the tracks on "Tuesday Night Music Club," but since the more normal songs didn't hit, an odd song just might work — and it did. Crow, who'd been trying to launch a career for years and weathered a botched and shelved first album, was on her way to fame thanks in large part to "All I Wanna Do," which sold half a million copies and was nearly a No. 1 hit. And to think — she didn't even want to include it on the album and only did so as a hasty decision.