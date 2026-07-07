5 Songs You Didn't Know Jimmy Buffett Wrote For Other Famous Musicians

Jimmy Buffett didn't just write story songs, party anthems, and easygoing beachside fantasies for himself — he did it for many other musicians, too. Buffett is known and beloved by his loyal fans called Parrot Heads, and his songs are the ones that every boomer needs on their vacation playlist, affable larks like "Margaritaville" and "Cheeseburger in Paradise."

Buffett's meager volume of Top 40 hits — just five in all — belies his influence on American music and culture from the 1970s until his death in 2023. The singer and songwriter released more than 30 studio albums, published a bunch of books, and ran a valuable merchandising and lifestyle business, but he really seemed to thrive when it came to musical collaboration. Buffett often worked with other musicians, contemporaries and up-and-comers alike. He also wrote such a high volume of material that he could let it go to other artists, should it suit them, or even turn out a tight little composition if he was so much as asked. Here are five songs by prominent artists that came together from the songwriting toil of a major proponent of lazy living, Jimmy Buffett.