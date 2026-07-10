5 Nearly Perfect John Denver Songs Time Shouldn't Forget

Though he was consistently touted as a country artist, John Denver was one of those performers who never fit squarely in a single genre, and "Rocky Mountain High" is a perfect example of why. Gone from the lyrical content is the usual celebration of down-home good ol' boy living, so often lionized in country anthems, to be replaced with a gentle, contemplative exploration of the Colorado Rocky Mountains.

Lyrically, the song presents the transformative process of escaping into the wilderness with strong spiritual overtones, with a man feeling "born again" in his late 20s while discovering the Rocky Mountains. The world outside this sacred place seems distant and forgotten by comparison. In that way, the song feels like the sort of transcendentalist philosophy explored by Henry David Thoreau in "Walden" set to music. But while that analogy tracks philosophically, we can't help but imagine the song's meditative protagonist meeting the comparison with a warm yet dismissive chuckle.

The song was a smash hit, reaching No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100, but it ended up having a wider cultural impact. Misinterpretations about the song's lyrical content led to the song being banned by some radio stations. As such, Denver appeared in 1985 alongside Dee Snider of Twisted Sister and Frank Zappa to testify against censorship at the U.S. Senate hearings for the Parents Municipal Resource Council, the government body responsible for the now commonplace "Parental Advisory" stickers placed on albums.