John Denver Is The Only Modern-Day Artist With Official State Songs In Two Different States

Of all the unusual and specific achievements a rock musician can have, John Denver's got one like no other: Two of his biggest hits, "Take Me Home, Country Roads" and "Rocky Mountain High," serve as official songs for two of America's 50 states, West Virginia and Colorado, respectively. He's the sole artist of the rock era to achieve that feat, with only 19th-century songsmith Stephen Foster able to match the landmark. It's a testament to the lasting impact of his music, decades after Denver's tragic death in a plane crash in 1997.

To many, Denver (born Henry John Deutschendorf, Jr. in 1943) was a key figure of country, folk, and pop music in the '70s, armed with romantic numbers like "Leaving on a Jet Plane," "Sunshine on My Shoulders," and "Annie's Song," which made listeners swoon and filled amphitheaters around the country. A gifted personality, Denver was a fixture on screen, starring in TV specials, hosting the Grammys, and fronting the hit comedy "Oh, God!" with George Burns. He also used his celebrity for good, becoming a tireless spokesperson for causes like fighting world hunger, protecting the environment, and even exploring the reaches of outer space.

Denver's two most timeless hits belong to everyone, but they mean a lot to the residents of the states that inspired them. One paid a touching tribute to the place he called home for most of his life, and the other honored a state neither he nor his co-writers had any ties to — but still turned into an anthem for its people.