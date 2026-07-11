At Just 17, Carole King Wrote A Nearly Perfect Song That Artists Jump To Cover

Music has always seemed to flow so effortlessly from Carole King. As just 17, the masterful singer-songwriter had already written a hit for the Shirelles, "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," with her first husband, Gerry Goffin. The Shirelles took the love song, which sounds even sweeter today, to No. 1 in 1961. Thus began decade after decade of "Will You Love Me Tomorrow" covers all the way to the present — 521 official covers and counting.

It took a decade for Carole King to record her own piano-and-acoustic-guitar version of her song on her second album, 1971's "Tapestry." She'd stepped out from the background and away from her marriage when she and Goffin divorced in 1968, and continued writing songs that were vastly more mature than her age would ever indicate. "Child of Mine," a love song from a mother to a daughter, was a song from the '70s that nailed the meaning of life. Before then, she'd penned tracks like 1967's "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" for Aretha Franklin (covered 250 times), the catchy 1962 No. 1 hit "The Loco-Motion" (covered 205 times), and 1961's "Take Good Care of My Baby" (covered 106 times, including by the Beatles).

Such a track record demonstrates how gifted and effortless of a songwriter King was and is. "Will You Love Me Tomorrow" is practically a perfect song, and artists rushed to cover its plaintive plea to keep a relationship alive.