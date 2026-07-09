Can Sudden Temperature Changes Damage Your Guitar — Even If It's In A Case?

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Whether you're a complete newbie to owning a guitar or someone who has owned the instrument for quite some time, you've likely wondered if you should store a guitar in a case or on a stand. After all, while putting your guitar in a case when not in use offers obvious protective benefits, it's pretty hard to beat the convenience of simply putting your guitar on a stand and being able to pick it up whenever you want to play it (especially if it has some slick decals on its body that make it a visually striking display piece for your room). But this might help you settle that internal debate: Keeping your guitar inside a hard, protective case can slow the detrimental effects of sudden or extreme temperature and humidity changes on your guitar.

Due to the type of materials used in crafting a guitar — primarily wood, but also the strings, the plastic or metal knobs, the glue that holds them together, and even the varnish — the instrument's longevity and playability can severely deteriorate beyond restoration. Your guitar's wooden neck and body may expand or contract due to moisture or extreme heat, affecting its durability and sound quality. Humidity also does a number on glue, causing failure or swelling, and can cause metal strings to rust.

This is where a guitar case comes in. It protects the instrument from moisture and temperature changes (or sunlight damage) better than a gig bag would. Some cases even have built-in climate systems that keep the guitar under consistent environmental conditions. It must be stressed, though, that a case won't make your guitar invincible against temperature and humidity; it merely offers protection to a reasonable extent.