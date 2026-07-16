Riffs That Still Rip: Classic Rock Songs Released 42 Years Ago This Week (And Which Tracks Deserve Another Listen)

Welcome to the third edition of Riffs That Still Rip, a biweekly column where we unearth some absolute classics that deserve a modern spin.

It was during this week in 1984 that some enduring classic rock songs were first made widely available in the United States, and these staples have all held up nicely — they can and should be listened to 42 years later. The No. 1 singles alone prove that 1984 was the decade's best year for music, and a look at the vinyl and cassette releases provides even more support for this claim. The middle of the summer of 1984, in particular, is a relatively microscopic period in music history, but it was an iconic and fruitful one for the mainstream rock and hard rock genres.

Listeners heading to the new releases or singles wall of their local record store or chain outlet had lots of options between July 12 and July 18, 1984. They could've been among the first to discover hot new tracks that would eventually become classics by the likes of Queen, Prince, and more. There was also one overlooked gem that we think is worthy of reconsideration.