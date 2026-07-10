4 Songs You Didn't Know Sheryl Crow Wrote For Other Famous Musicians

Off the 2001 album "Trouble in Shangri-La," Stevie Nicks' "It's Only Love" is a stripped-down, acoustic-driven, and poignant song that simmers in the background like memories of a long-lost love. If you listen closely, you can hear Sheryl Crow's unmistakable backing vocals on the track. However, that isn't Crow's only influence on "It's Only Love," as she served as both a producer and writer of the track.

As Nicks told CNN's "WorldBeat" (via Fleetwood Mac's UK fansite), she personally asked Crow to contribute to her album. "Sheryl probably would have produced the whole record if she hadn't have been also releasing ['The Globe Sessions'] right in that time," Nicks said. "So she really couldn't do it all. So — but our friendship, you know, we've become such good friends now, that even on the songs that Sheryl didn't produce, she was pretty much there."

Stevie Nicks also wrote songs for other famous musicians, so this is a case of Crow restoring balance to the musical universe. This wouldn't be the only time in which Crow and Nicks would combine their melodic powers, though. Famously, they also teamed up for "If You Ever Did Believe" from the "Practical Magic" soundtrack.