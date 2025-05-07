How Eurovision Forever Changed Celine Dion's Life

It came down to the final seconds of the competition, but a 20-year-old woman from Montreal representing Switzerland pulled out the 1988 Eurovision win. It was April 30, 1988, and Celine Dion had just performed in front of an international television audience of somewhere around 600 million at the international music competition held that year in Dublin, Ireland. While she had been recording since age 13 and was well known in Canada and France she remained virtually unknown in the U.S. and elsewhere in the world. That all suddenly changed.

As the final results came in and Dion learned she'd just beat out the U.K.'s entry, Scott Fitzgerald, along with finalists from 19 other countries, she burst into tears. The next day, she told the Irish TV network RTE that she believed she would win because everyone, including the news media, believed she would. "You know, to be the number one in the newspapers, it's not the important thing to me," she told the reporter. "It was to be the number one yesterday on stage in front of the audience. It was the important thing for my career, for my life."