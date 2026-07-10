The 5 Best Rock Albums Of 1976

Hotel rooms are closely associated with the rockstar lifestyle, with the on-the-road accommodation closely associated with all forms of rock 'n' roll hedonism. But for the Eagles, who in 1976 were busy crafting their fifth studio album, hotels also came to mean something else.

The legendary title track of the album is a biting satire of fame and money-hungry California, where the band's members spent eight months together living in a hotel as they recorded the album. But while such subject matter may be overt, the subtext suggests that the song is actually a critique of America itself after years of political and social upheaval. The lyrics to other songs, such as "Life in the Fast Lane," focus more directly on the rock 'n' roll lifestyle and the pitfalls that the band was trying to navigate at the time. The band itself was also going through changes at the time, with country-focused guitarist Bernie Leadon leaving the group and Joe Walsh taking his place.

The change meant a move toward a darker, heavier rock sound on much of the album, with the Eagles' genius for crafting effective arrangements still intact. It would prove to be a commercial and critical triumph for the Eagles, with "Hotel California" selling 28 million copies in the U.S. alone and becoming one of the best-selling albums ever.