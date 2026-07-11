Bands Who Lost Members To Everyday Family Life

Sometimes stepping away from stardom is a testament to a father's love. That testament is all the more profound when it means giving up a primary role in one of the biggest bands on the planet. In the late '90s, Korn were elevated to rock god status on the strength of their innovative sound that fused elements of hip-hop and heavy metal and held it all in place with bottom-heavy guitar riffs and lyrics that explored the morbid depths of inner turmoil. At the center of that thunderous maelstrom of madness and dissonance was Brian "Head" Welch, who, along with James "Munky" Shaffer, had been one half of the guitar duo that reshaped how a generation of heavy rockers approached the instrument.

Though his career was soaring ever higher, Welch's own life was in disarray, and in 2005 he announced he was leaving the band following a conversion to Christianity. His subsequent memoir, "Save Me From Myself," detailed how the rockstar life of decadence and substance use had affected not only his own life but that of his daughter, Jennea, who had to bear the brunt of his emotional disconnect from their relationship. Welch would eventually reunite with Korn and speak openly about how strengthening his relationship with his daughter was crucial to his personal evolution. The benefits of that relationship went both ways as Jennea Welch has gone on to become a mental health advocate.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).