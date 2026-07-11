5 Top 10 Hits Written By Someone Other Than The Artist Who Made Them Famous

In the music business, it's fairly common to see artists give songs away to other musicians, and in plenty of cases, we've seen those songs become Top 10 hits. For some music icons, their best-known tracks are actually covers. In certain instances, we even see the tunes get so big that it becomes common knowledge who the original writer was, like in the case of Prince writing Sinéad O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U" or Kris Kristofferson writing Janis Joplin's "Me and Bobby McGee." In those cases, the songs had already been recorded by the writers, but Joplin and O'Connor's performances were what made them resonate with audiences and climb to the top of the Billboard charts.

The same can be said of some of the tracks on this list that were written by well-known artists but made famous by someone else's rendition. In other instances, the songs were written but not yet recorded by anyone. Because it's not rare for artists to share their songs, we tried to choose a variety of styles and eras. A young Prince wrote Chaka Khan's comeback song, and we threw in a Bob Marley jam turned hit rock song. We have an '80s hit written by a guitar legend that went to Tina Turner, a No. 1 Madonna from 1990, and a heartfelt hit begrudgingly given to Christina Aguilera in the early aughts. Because in music, sharing songs never seems to go out of style — even as the styles evolve.