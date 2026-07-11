5 Nearly Perfect Kenny Rogers Songs That Deserve A New Generation Of Fans

Back in the late 1970s and early '80s, it was nearly impossible to avoid Kenny Rogers, with his signature silver-feathered hair and beard. With a string of Grammy-winning cross-over hits and a television and film acting career (a decade before the launch of his rotisserie chicken chain), Rogers was seemingly everywhere. And with good reason. Rogers had a voice that could go from gritty to tender on a dime, and he made you believe every word he sang.

Rogers' early musical career in multiple genres that included doo-wop, folk, rock, and jazz helped forge his signature sound on his country and pop hits during his heyday. While he may have been the king of soft rock for Boomers, and his career highs had long past before his death in 2020 at 81, his music deserves a new generation of listeners. He was equally adept with narrative story songs as he was with love ballads. From the great life advice of his classic "The Gambler," to his gorgeous duet with Dolly Parton on "Islands In the Stream," there's a lot to love from his catalogue that younger generations should explore, starting with these five.