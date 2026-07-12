At Just 24, Van Morrison Wrote A Nearly Perfect Song That's Still A Wedding Staple Decades Later

"Crazy Love" is as nuanced as it is sweet and tender. The lyrics at first depict the subject as having a supernatural effect on the narrator and the world around them, such as how "the heavens open every time she smiles." But then "Crazy Love" never fully becomes a paean to Van Morrison's ideal mate, but rather a litany of the ways in which they make the narrator feel good. But perhaps all those sentiments bundled together are fine for an emotionally and romantically charged event like a wedding.

The honest and raw songs are the ones that resonate the most and become standards. "Crazy Love" is that kind of song, and it's been covered more than 130 times. In the 70s, stars like Rita Coolidge and Helen Reddy took a turn, while in the 1980s, rock crooner Bryan Ferry and reggae star Maxi Priest delivered their interpretations. Particularly affecting covers by Brian McKnight, Rod Stewart, and Michael Bublé might be as likely to be spun at a wedding as the Morrison original.

The initial "Crazy Love" remains one of Morrison's most played songs on streaming services, indicating that it gets a lot of public listens, such as at weddings. And that's all for a song that was never a hit. Many people discovered this classic love song just by letting "Moondance" play through, or they found it on the B-side of "Come Running," barely a Top 40 hit in 1970.