Out Of Kenny Rogers' 39 Studio Albums, These 5 Are So Underrated

Before Kenny Rogers was known as one of the best-selling and most beloved singers of his time, he fronted the First Edition before they later rebranded as Kenny Rogers and the First Edition. For most, they're simply that band that produced a couple of isolated hits with their cover of "Ruby, Don't Take Your Love to Town" and "Just Dropped In To See What Condition My Condition Was In." But the group had more to offer than just what the radio showed, and one underrated example is the double-length concept album "The Ballad of Calico."

Guitarist Terry Williams once said the album was recorded "much like you would shoot a movie." Though he meant specifically the songs being tracked out of order in the same way movie scenes are, he inadvertently described what makes the entire project so unusual: The album is cinematic from skin to marrow. Along with Rogers, almost every band member takes turns singing on the LP, each playing a different character in its overarching story about the real-life ghost town of Calico, California, and its diverse residents. It is hardly recognizable as country. Instead, it remains generally pop while occasionally veering into the symphonic and the strangely psychedelic, like on "Write Me Down." In the same interview, Williams also called first hearing the album "the most magical, emotional moment" in the band's tenure, and given the bold artistry that went into it, it's easy to see why.