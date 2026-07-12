5 Nearly Perfect Joni Mitchell Songs That Deserve A New Generation Of Fans

Every so often, a Joni Mitchell resurgence happens, and the world remembers how much of a contribution she made to the singer-songwriter format. Many of her songs are mainstays in the musical sphere, but others can be overlooked in favor of "Both Sides Now" and "The Circle Game," so it's high time to introduce a new generation to some of the finest music ever created by this revered artist. They may not be as familiar as "Big Yellow Taxi," but they deserve a modern fan following just the same.

In making our choices, we've considered those songs that resonate with listeners now as much as they did when they were released. Seemingly brittle love songs like "A Case of You" showcase a younger Mitchell's artful way of telling difficult truths, a mode she pioneered for the confessional singer-songwriters of today. Later recordings like "Free Man in Paris" applied a maturity to the subject matter, revealing the complexities of love and life that seem immutable from age to age. Certainly, matters of the heart will always be timeless, but we've also included Mitchell's take on the darker themes of war and the ever-present struggle for power, in which she used classic poetry wrapped in backing tracks that crackle like a thunderstorm. All's fair in love and war, and Mitchell's honest writing casts both in sharp relief.