5 Covers Of Joni Mitchell Songs That Capture The Poetic Magic Of The Originals

The original version of "A Case of You" enters with an Appalachian dulcimer strumming out a sweet, plaintive melody paired with Joni Mitchell's wistful lyrics and vibrato-heavy voice. She's telling her (perhaps former) partner that "Oh, you are in my blood like holy wine / You taste so bitter and so sweet / Oh, I could drink a case of you, darling." Who could take that complex, aching tune and turn it into something altogether new? Prince, of course.

Prince's version from "One Nite Alone" starts with the "lonely painter" stanza. Perhaps reflecting his 2003 baptism as a Jehovah's Witness and enthusiasm for proselytizing, he says he "used to be frightened by the devil" (Mitchell's original says "I'm frightened by the devil"). It features a deeper, darker sound and funkier rhythm, crafting a truly transformative cover. This sounds less like something performed at a folk festival and more something you would catch in an intimate, dimly lit venue.

Prince greatly respected Mitchell before his own career truly began. In an appearance on "The Jay Leno Show" in 1995, Mitchell told the host she remembered seeing the star in the front row at a Minneapolis show in the '70s. "I played a lot of my set to him," she said. "Very young and impressionable musician, so I guess that night meant something to him." At one of Prince's final concerts in 2016, he left the stage after covering "A Case of You," overcome by its impact even after decades covering it. "Sometimes I forget how emotional these songs can be," he told the audience (via the Los Angeles Times).