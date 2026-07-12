5 Power Ballads That Brought Fading Music Careers Back To Life

A proper power ballad is more than just a mix of ear-searing rock and heart-scorching balladry; in the right hands, it can also be a musical lightning bolt that revives a dying career. The power ballad format changed rock forever, opening the doors for artists of all stripes to try their hand and rekindle their once-vibrant musical lives. There were so many comebacks led by power ballads in the '80s and '90s that for a while it felt like the only way to relaunch your brand. If an act wanted to rehab their sound and make it back onto the charts, a soaring love song sanctified by the power of rock 'n' roll seemed to be a sure-fire path to success.

Whose musical lives benefited from the healing touch of the almighty power ballad? Meat Loaf had a second act with one, as did Bonnie Tyler, both with an assist from master power balladeer Jim Steinman. Chicago, the semi-experimental rockers of the '70s, got a new lease on life with their early-'80s power ballad, too. Even more traditional rock units like Heart and Cheap Trick traded their street cred for another ride on the carousel, with power ballads that got them higher on the charts than they'd ever been before. With so much evidence on the table, it's clear that the power of the power ballad to pull a flagging musical act back into the spotlight was a true phenomenon.