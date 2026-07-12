10 Vinyl Albums Every True Disco Fan Should Own

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We all know disco: the soundtrack to the wild history of the 1970s club scene. But for all of disco's messed up history, there's a wealth of classic vinyl that should be sitting on the shelves of every avid collector and studied by generations to come. It's a back catalogue of infectious grooves and head-bobbing party anthems that rocked the mirror balls at Studio 54. Some of these were revolutionary for their time, and others were flops that earned respect from younger generations.

From the pulsating four-on-the-floor drumbeats to the slinky wah-wah guitars and glittery string sections, these are the classic records that defined a decade. The Bee Gees gave us the night fever, Kool and the Gang celebrated the good times, and Gloria Gaynor assured us that survival was inevitable no matter how many times our loathsome lovers did us wrong. With those vintage images fresh in our minds, let's boogie down.