5 Nearly Perfect Sheryl Crow Songs That Belong On Every Country Rock Playlist
There are too many formative country rock artists to name, but there's no doubt that Sheryl Crow is an essential figure for the genre, producing a number of memorable songs that still hit just as hard today. Crow, who's now turned a successful career into a net worth over $70 million, dominated the country rock movement of the '90s and early 2000s, landing enough hits to fill multiple lists. There are also plenty of deep cuts across Crow's career, including the Peter Gabriel-penned "Digging in the Dirt," but the five songs of this list were all major hits in the United States, bringing the genre to mainstream audiences who couldn't get enough.
Not every song can stand out enough to define an artist's discography, but we're confident these five are as close to perfect as Crow's music comes. If you're looking for some feel-good tracks that blend the twang of '90s country and the evolution of classic rock 'n' roll, these five songs from Sheryl Crow are nearly perfect additions to any country rock playlist.
All I Wanna Do
This feel-good hit was released in the heat of the summer of 1994, blending country and rock 'n' roll with even a bit of hip-hop as it cruised to the heights of the U.S. charts. "All I Wanna Do" is memorable for those who were into country rock in the '90s, and it was nearly left off Crow's 1993 album "Tuesday Night Music Club" before peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in October and spending a stellar 33 weeks on the charts. The Los Angeles anthem captures the laissez faire attitude of '90s California, and Crow lets loose lyrically over the song.
"All I Wanna Do" is all about partying, which it paints vividly over the lax twang in its chorus: "All I wanna do is have some fun / I got a feelin' I'm not the only one / All I wanna do is have some fun / Until the sun comes up over Santa Monica Boulevard." As Sheryl Crow's biggest-ever hit, this song is representative of all the factors that make her appeal to the masses, and it's a perfect fit for any country rock collection thanks to its infinitely replayable hook.
Soak up the Sun
As the defining track from Sheryl Crow's 2002 album "C'mon, C'mon," this summertime-sounding song is another can't-miss entry for country rock fans. "Soak up the Sun" sounds about as accurate to its title as we could imagine, with Crow's vocals growing in comforting harmonies in each of its choral crescendos. The track spent 29 weeks on the U.S. charts, peaking at No. 17 in July of 2002.
"Soak up the Sun" again focuses on having fun, but it's critical of material pleasures — Crow means to take in the simple joys rather than chasing anything wordly. It's simultaneously simple and insightful, with a catchy balance of introspection and free-flowing joy: "I'm gonna soak up the sun / I'm gonna tell everyone to lighten up / I'm gonna tell 'em that I've got no one to blame / For every time I feel lame, I'm lookin' up." "Soak up the Sun" is among Crow's very best songs, blending her classic pop harmonies with a stellar country rock instrumental that can find its way comfortably into whatever playlist it's put on.
Strong Enough
Though it's less of an upbeat pop hit than some of Sheryl Crow's other chart successes, this ballad is an emotional blend of acoustic country and the undeniable power of rock 'n' roll. "Strong Enough" was the other major hit on the 1993 album "Tuesday Night Music Club" (with "All I Wanna Do"). This song also reached the Top 5, peaking in the fifth spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in March of 1995.
"Strong Enough" is an honest and heartfelt expression of complicated love, bringing classic country blues into this modern, catchy tune. It's lyrically strong and earnest, taking a much more intense feeling than some of Crow's other top hits: "God, I feel like hell tonight / Tears of rage I cannot fight / I'd be the last to help you understand / Are you strong enough to be my man?" Her voice is excellent over this laidback arrangement, bringing the song to life. It's suitable for any country rock playlist.
If It Makes You Happy
As the lead single off of Sheryl Crow's 1996 self-titled album, this definitively '90s rock song is among the strongest examples of Crow's seamless blending of rock and country. "If It Makes You Happy" is simultaneously country and grungy, taking influence from some of the alternative rock hits of the era. Fans agreed, with the song reaching the Top 10 on the U.S. charts in early 1997 and holding a chart position for 27 weeks.
"If It Makes You Happy" is mostly relaxed, perfect for summertime cruising, but builds toward a dynamic emotional height during Crow's belts in its chorus — "If it makes you happy / It can't be that bad / If it makes you happy / Then why the hell are you so sad?" — which tackles her feelings on her own career, though with a nearly universally applicable paradox. Though the melancholy certainly is there, it doesn't dominate the speakers; "If It Makes You Happy" is an enthralling and repeatable listen on par with the best of Crow's country rock hits. It's nearly perfect in what it's aiming to accomplish, and fits right in on an essential country rock playlist.
Everyday Is a Winding Road
This final entry of Sheryl Crow's very best hits is as essential to a country rock playlist as can be found, and it rounds out Crow's contributions to a country rock playlist with a definitive statement. "Everyday Is A Winding Road" also released with the previous entry on "Sheryl Crow" in 1996, and charted just nearly as well, peaking at No. 11 in April of 1997. This fun track is a nearly perfect take on Crow's style of country rock, blending a catchy rock hook with groovy and traveling verses.
"Everyday Is A Winding Road" feels like trekking through life as if it were a highway across the country, a classic Americana feeling that Crow brings to life with layered guitars and vocals. The imagery becomes even clearer in its catchy chorus — "Everyday is a winding road / I get a little bit closer / Everyday is a faded sign / I get a little bit closer to feeling fine" — as well as the vignettes in its verses. As an anthem of carefree cruising and introspection alike, "Everyday Is A Winding Road" is a must-have on any country rock playlist in need of some unforgettable '90s and '00s tunes.