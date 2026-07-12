5 Nearly Perfect Sheryl Crow Songs That Belong On Every Country Rock Playlist

There are too many formative country rock artists to name, but there's no doubt that Sheryl Crow is an essential figure for the genre, producing a number of memorable songs that still hit just as hard today. Crow, who's now turned a successful career into a net worth over $70 million, dominated the country rock movement of the '90s and early 2000s, landing enough hits to fill multiple lists. There are also plenty of deep cuts across Crow's career, including the Peter Gabriel-penned "Digging in the Dirt," but the five songs of this list were all major hits in the United States, bringing the genre to mainstream audiences who couldn't get enough.

Not every song can stand out enough to define an artist's discography, but we're confident these five are as close to perfect as Crow's music comes. If you're looking for some feel-good tracks that blend the twang of '90s country and the evolution of classic rock 'n' roll, these five songs from Sheryl Crow are nearly perfect additions to any country rock playlist.