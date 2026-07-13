5 Solo Musicians Who Lost The Plot Chasing A New Sound

Unfettered by band members and collaborators, solo musicians have ample room to reimagine their sound and vision. When it pays off, the results are sterling; think of David Bowie's most famous looks or Beyoncé basically remolding country music into her image. But these experiments just as often fail. Even some of our most beloved solo artists have completely lost their way in search of inspiration and new creative directions. What's resulted are some of the most misguided, unfortunate, but also fascinating albums of legendary artists' careers.

Sting went back to the Elizabethan era, channeling a passion for traditional song and the lute to produce his baffling "Songs from the Labyrinth" album. In a transitional moment in his career, Stevie Wonder produced a charming but bizarre, surf-inspired, beach record. "Half Breed," Cher's attempt to honor Native American culture, was destined to age poorly, while Lou Reed's abstract noise epic "Metal Machine Music" has since become legendary. And on "Trans," Neil Young may have been a little overzealous with the synthesizers and drum machines.

These albums missed the mark largely because of the high standards they had to live up to. The creative journey can take you far afield of what put you on the map. Yet, if these musicians hadn't been willing to take risks, we might never have heard of them in the first place. And sometimes, the most interesting part of the story was when the artist lost the plot.