How Long Do Guitar Amps Last?

It'd be nice if amps were as simple as "plug in guitar, get big sound," but they're actually complex pieces of technology that require a lot of care and maintenance. Amp lifespans depend on a mountain of factors, but you're typically looking at 10 to 15 years on average if played regularly and well-maintained, possibly longer.

"On average" covers everything from cheap, poorly soldered amps that can die in a handful of years if abused to expensive solid-state amps that can last for decades upon decades. Like anything else, amps wear down more quickly if used more often, like a phone, a pair of shoes, a sponge for washing dishes, etc. Acoustic guitars can last for hundreds of years under optimal conditions, but this simply isn't the case for electronics, which are especially vulnerable to light, dust, humidity, and heat. This is why you've got to go through extra work to keep an electric guitar in good condition, and the same goes for amps, which need to be regularly dusted, kept ventilated, and turned off when not in use to keep the temperature down. Then there's the type of amp, which boils down to tubes versus solid-state, with the former using glass tubes that need to be replaced, and the latter using transistors.

In the end, it makes the most sense to think of your amp's lifespan in terms of hours. Tube amps can live up to 10,000 hours, while solid-state amps can last as long as 30,000 hours.