5 Covers Of Bee Gees Songs That Perfectly Capture The Boogie Of The Originals

Since their heyday in the '70s, plenty of artists have covered Bee Gees songs, but few have truly captured the boogie essence of their music, and it's easy to see why. Together, the Gibb brothers had a distinct musical and vocal style that other musicians would struggle to emulate. However, there are some notable artists who have taken Bee Gees classics and turned them into their own masterpieces, while retaining that trademark Gibb disco heartbeat.

They aren't pure imitations, either; instead, they keep the soul of the original intact and bring a unique touch to the proceedings. That's exactly what every good cover should be, because if you can't reimagine a song with your own twist, then what's the point?

We picked out five covers of Bee Gees songs that nail it by being both perfect tributes and progressions of the tracks. Another major criterion in the selection here was the general consensus that the covers were well received, whether that be through chart performance or praise from critics and/or fans. So, let's groove and boogie on down, shall we?