The 5 Best Sheryl Crow Songs That Aren't All I Wanna Do Or Soak Up The Sun

Sheryl Crow's good-time party songs are advertisements for high vibes and easy living, but they're just the commercialized tip of the iceberg for what this landmark talent is capable of. You may have cut your teeth on radio-friendly treats like Crow's highest-charting single, 1994's "All I Wanna Do," and the summer-friendly bouncer "Soak Up the Sun," but a deep dive into Crow's striking catalog reveals tunes with greater meaning and superior musicianship.

Having tackled genres from Memphis soul to contemporary country, Crow is at her finest when she lets her rootsy layers show through a polished melody with clever lyrics delivering meaningful sentiment. Even with her lesser-appreciated tunes, Crow is a singer-songwriter who rarely misses when it comes to delivering quality music. We had a field day shuffling through the back catalog for the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee to select our favorite works, an introspective mix of tempos and timbers that show off her skills in a variety of musical modes.

With the solemn soulfulness of "Detours" side-by-side with the crackly punkish energy of "If It Makes You Happy" and the gorgeous pop balladry of "Always On Your Side," we think Crow's best songs are a hodgepodge of sounds that demonstrate the depth and breadth of this singer-songwriter's singular talent.