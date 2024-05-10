Athletes Banned For Life From Their Sports

Radical changes in sports betting in recent years mean you can now legally make bets in 38 states. But there are still rules about what you can't do when it comes to betting, especially if you are an athlete.

Jontay Porter of the Toronto Raptors broke several of those rules. An investigation by the NBA in 2024 found that he not only bet on basketball games, he also gave inside information to gamblers, and, worst of all, he faked injuries so bets his acquaintances placed would pay out. Porter was subsequently banned for life from the NBA. Raptors President Masai Ujiri said, "My first reaction is obviously surprise, because none of us, I don't think anybody, saw this coming" (via the AP/CBC).

Ujiri might have been talking about Porter as a person and the unlikelihood he would get involved in this kind of scheme. But he should have seen the problem more generally coming from a mile away. Legal sports gambling is only getting bigger, which means examples like Porter's are "just the tip of the iceberg," Sean McKeever, a professor of philosophy, told Vox. "The corrupting forces are powerful ones. ... And bettors stand to make significant sums if they can extract valuable information and behavior from players and those around them." Professor Andrew Zimbalist, an expert on the economics of sports, told MarketWatch, "...it's really likely it's going to happen a lot more. Everybody, even if they are rich, wants to get richer."