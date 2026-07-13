5 Bonnie Tyler Lyrics That Solidify Her '80s Rock Icon Status

Fans of pre-'80s Bonnie Tyler could have never predicted that the singer of the 1978 country-lite "It's a Heartache" would evolve into a full-blown rock icon the following decade. But Tyler had the raspy, belting voice, the swagger, the look, and the songwriters to make it happen, right down to the lyrics.

Listeners can tell when a musician is faking it, or when feelings are feigned. Pursed brows and gushy deliveries kill authenticity, not accentuate it. But this was never the case with Tyler. Even though she spilled her proverbial guts in her lyrics, especially lines like the volcanic, "I really need you tonight / Forever's gonna start tonight" from "Total Eclipse of the Heart (Turn Around)," Tyler never came across as mawkish or blubby. She had guts — the kind of guts needed to cut it as a for-real, powerful-voiced rock singer of the '80s. Put differently, even though she didn't write her own lyrics, soul and voice made them work. She was always up front about being an interpreter of songs, rather than a writer, making her humble and a team player on top of everything else.

And while there are plenty of excellent Tyler songs that aren't "Total Eclipse of the Heart," we of course have to include that song in this article. We've also got "Holding Out for a Hero," another obvious choice, and some cuts that folks might not know as well.