The Top 10 Hit Freddie Mercury Wrote In Mere Minutes

Sometimes an idea can come to you so fully formed that it feels as though you didn't write it at all, but simply plucked it from the air. That must have been how Queen frontman Freddie Mercury felt back in 1979, when with hardly any effort whatsoever he came up with the fundamentals for one of his band's biggest hits: "A Crazy Little Thing Called Love."

According to the singer himself, he was relaxing in the tub in his hotel suite in Munich while Queen were recording in Germany, when the idea for the song popped into his head. They say necessity is the mother of invention, and for Mercury, who composed the song primarily on guitar — an instrument he wasn't particularly adept at — this meant working within his own limitations.

As Mercury told Melody Maker, "'Crazy Little Thing Called Love' took me five or ten minutes. I did that on the guitar, which I can't play for nuts, and in one way it was quite a good thing because I was restricted, knowing only a few chords. It's a good discipline because I simply had to write within a small framework. I couldn't work through too many chords, and because of that restriction I wrote a good song, I think" (via Queen Archives).