5 Nearly Perfect Bee Gees Songs That Should Be Required Listening For Younger Generations

British-born siblings Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb went from being gawky teenagers trying to earn a buck in 1960s Australia to the Bee Gees, giants of the music world. Their list of achievements is truly staggering. Over 40 years they sold as many as 220 million albums, wrote chart-topping hits for, and have been covered by, a galaxy of stars, were showered with armfuls of accolades, and became inductees in both the Rock and Roll and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. But with a catalog that includes 22 studio albums, several soundtracks, and best-selling compilations, where should a fledgling Bee Gees fan even start?

As every new generation quickly realizes, despite the Bee Gee's many ups and downs, they are — by every musical measure — A Bit Good. At first glance, it's easy to dismiss the trio (who were joined occasionally by brother Andy Gibb, who died tragically young) as unserious, especially in their early days. They were bouffant of hair, manly of chest, and tight of trow. Anyone in their right mind should run a mile — if it wasn't for their incredible sound. Their seamless, layered harmonies, backed by funky, infectious grooves, are the reasons for some of the choices on our list, but they could also pull on our heartstrings like no other, proving there is more to the Bee Gees than giving John Travolta something to shake his booty to. Here are six Bee Gees songs that are indispensable for any young music fan.