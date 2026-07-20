6 Songs You Didn't Know Prince Wrote For Other Famous Musicians

Simply put, there has never been — and there likely never will be — a musician like Prince. The Minneapolis-raised icon was a brilliant singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist who deftly mixed pop, rock, and R&B to create some of the most timeless hits of the 20th century. From his debut in 1978 (released just months before he turned 20) until his tragic passing in 2016, hardly a year went by without some sort of studio or live release from His Royal Badness gracing record store shelves.

Incredibly, that prolific output wasn't limited to just his own records. For every hit Prince kept for himself, there were countless others he gave away, recorded by friends and bandmates like the Time and Sheila E. and hitmakers like the Bangles, who parked the Prince-penned "Manic Monday" right behind his own "Kiss" at the top of the charts in 1986. Here are six Prince tunes — some obvious, a few obscure — recorded by a wave of talented artists you might not have known had any shades of purple in their discography.