5 '80s Rock Songs With The Energy Of A Wild High School Party
The 1980s were known for many things, especially the stellar tunes from all kinds of genres that still remain popular today. But if nothing else, the decade knew how to throw a wild party. Though pop culture often depicts the '70s as the most rambunctious decade — in part thanks to a handful of movies that nail what it was like to be a classic rock fan then — the '80s were right on par. The music of this era, particularly within rock 'n' roll, captures the high energy and rebellious feelings perfect for any high school function looking to get out of hand.
For rock-obsessed teens of the time, artists like AC/DC and Billy Idol made the perfect backdrop for a wild blowout. These artists, among others, utilized powerful guitars, fun-obsessed lyrics, and a larger-than-life sound that brought their tunes alive — and often into the charts as teens played them on end. Here are five songs that capture that rowdy feeling of an '80s high school party through the endlessly energetic avenue of rock 'n' roll.
Back In Black — AC/DC
For the earliest Gen Xers, as well as those who uncovered the excellent rock 'n' roll music of the '80s as they grew up, this winter 1980 single has become a defining rock track — and its about as perfect of a party song as can be found. "Back In Black" is one of AC/DC's top hits ever, bolstered by an opening guitar melody that any music fan would know, even younger generations. It charted reasonably well upon release, reaching the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 in early 1981. But its real success has been its staying power into the 2000s and beyond, where it's racked up an astonishing 2.2 billion streams on Spotify alone.
"Back In Black" is as cool of a song as the '80s produced, and its balance of suave energy with its wild vocals makes it a picture-perfect song for a wild high school party. Lyrically, it's rambunctious and rebellious, like any party that's starting to get out of hand: "I'm just a-lookin' at the sky, just a-gettin' me high / Forget the hearse, 'cause I'll never die / I got nine lives, cat's eyes / Abusin' every one of them and runnin' wild." With its stellar chorus, "Back In Black" is a song that every partygoer of the '80s would know, and it's the most iconic entry on this list.
Mony Mony — Billy Idol
"You wanna dance?" opens the live version of "Mony Mony" as Billy Idol brings a crowd to life in the version of this song that became a chart smash in 1987. "Mony Mony," originally just a 1968 toe-tapper, was one of many hits for Idol during the '80s. His style appealed directly to the hard-rocking teens of this era, and there's no doubt they would've cranked this one as loud as possible on any speaker system. This song became his only No. 1 hit in November 1987.
"Mony Mony" is indeed a picture-perfect song for dancing, with a driving bass groove and pretty synth notes defining its instrumental. Idol's vocals are especially satisfying during the stripped-back verses — "Here she come now sayin', 'Mony, Mony' / Shoot 'em down, turn around, come on, Mony / Hey, she give me love, and I feel all right now / Darlin'! You gotta toss and turn/ And feel all right, yeah, I feel all right" — which build into the chorus of pure energy. "Mony Mony" isn't the wildest of Billy Idol's music, but it still captures a rush of energy that any high school party in the '80s would be sure to turn into quite the good time.
Summer of '69 — Bryan Adams
Though it reminisces on a decade-long past, Bryan Adams' "Summer of '69" brings that essential nostalgia into the 1980s, where teens of the new decade could party as wild as needed. Though it didn't become one of Adams' four No. 1 hits, "Summer of '69" reached the Top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100 during the summer of 1985, and it remained on the charts for seventeen weeks.
The essential message of "Summer of '69" boils down to appreciating the moment and living life to the fullest, which are anthemic lyrics to any teen looking to have a good time. Through the vehicle of the past, 1980s parties could certainly get wild to the feel-good melodies of this summer-sounding song. It's perfect to sing and jump around to, especially in its chorus: "Oh, when I look back now / That summer seemed to last forever / And if I had the choice / Yeah, I'd always wanna be there / Those were the best days of my life." The verses are excellent too, paired with Adams' moving vocals, as "Summer of '69" was a simply essential song for any '80s party looking to take it to the next level.
You Give Love A Bad Name — Bon Jovi
This iconic rock 'n' roll band was responsible for a number of huge hits throughout the 1980s, particularly those that appealed to the youth, and this song was one of their four No. 1 hits, taking the top spot in late November of 1986. "You Give Love A Bad Name" is a classic rock song that almost any Gen Xer now would recognize, as well as any other rock fans across generations, and it would've been a high energy anthem at any kind of high school party, particularly those that were crescendoing on a memorable night.
"You Give Love A Bad Name" is a simple song, and it lands its success in its chorus, which any formative teen would've been screaming along to at even the tamest romantic letdown: "Shot through the heart and you're to blame / You give love a bad name (Bad name) / I play my part and you play your game / You give love a bad name (Bad name)." It strikes a comfortable balance of dramatic and serious, which make it a perfect rock hit for any party.
Add It Up — Violent Femmes
This rowdy song from the American alternative rockers Violent Femmes wasn't a major commercial success, but it's hard to top in capturing the specific wildness of an '80s high school party. "Add It Up" was the fourth track on the band's 1983 self-titled record, and it's become one of their most remembered songs, with streams at nearly 50 million on Spotify alone. This song, like much of the group's work, captures the specific angst and visceral energy that a rebelling teenager would've had in the '80s — and is a full release of these feelings in a party situation.
Backed by groovy guitars and angsty vocals, "Add It Up" is nearly desperate in its depiction of teenage desire and irritation. It's full of a number of structure-changing verses that still build to a memorable chorus: "Day after day / I get angry and I will say / That the day is in my sight / When I take a bow and say goodnight." Indeed, the song leaves the lasting impression of a wild and free high school party in the 1980s.