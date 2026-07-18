5 '80s Rock Songs With The Energy Of A Wild High School Party

For the earliest Gen Xers, as well as those who uncovered the excellent rock 'n' roll music of the '80s as they grew up, this winter 1980 single has become a defining rock track — and its about as perfect of a party song as can be found. "Back In Black" is one of AC/DC's top hits ever, bolstered by an opening guitar melody that any music fan would know, even younger generations. It charted reasonably well upon release, reaching the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 in early 1981. But its real success has been its staying power into the 2000s and beyond, where it's racked up an astonishing 2.2 billion streams on Spotify alone.

"Back In Black" is as cool of a song as the '80s produced, and its balance of suave energy with its wild vocals makes it a picture-perfect song for a wild high school party. Lyrically, it's rambunctious and rebellious, like any party that's starting to get out of hand: "I'm just a-lookin' at the sky, just a-gettin' me high / Forget the hearse, 'cause I'll never die / I got nine lives, cat's eyes / Abusin' every one of them and runnin' wild." With its stellar chorus, "Back In Black" is a song that every partygoer of the '80s would know, and it's the most iconic entry on this list.