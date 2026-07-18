5 Famous Songs Carole King Wrote Before Her Solo Career Took Off

When Carole King became explosively popular with the release of her 1971 album "Tapestry," that success wasn't overnight or sudden: She'd been working as a songwriter for more than a decade, and since she was a teenager. In fact, before she became a headlining musician who sold millions of albums in the 1970s, Carole King wrote a slew of well-crafted and well-known tunes, along with writing partner Gerry Goffin, that went on to be recorded by a number of famous acts of the 1960s.

Furthermore, many of those songs went on to become hits for some of the era's biggest acts. It wasn't until 1970, and with the release of the album "Writer: Carole King," that the musician's career as a front-and-center singer took off. Along with plenty of newly generated material, King's back catalog of massively popular hit songs written for other artists gave her a built-in advantage, allowing her to become one of the best-selling acts of the singer-songwriter era. Here are five songs that define 1960s pop that were actually written by the definitive 1970s singer-songwriter, Carole King.