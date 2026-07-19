After reaching No. 1 with "Game of Love" in 1965, the named member of Wayne Fontana and the Mindbenders abandoned his band, which continued on as the Mindbenders and almost scaled the chart again, peaking at No. 2 in 1966 with the mildly psychedelic and still squarely rocking "A Groovy Kind of Love." A smash hit two times over, Phil Collins, former progressive rock drummer for Genesis turned adult contemporary balladeer, returned "A Groovy Kind of Love" to the pop chart in 1988, and this time it made it all the way to No. 1, though it's more of a soft rock ballad than a true power ballad.

Toni Wine and Carole Bayer, in-house songwriters for publisher Allegro Music, wrote the lyrics for the song in the early 1960s. It represents one of the first mainstream entertainment uses of the word "groovy," which would saturate pop culture for the next several years. Wine and Sager merely wrote the lovestruck lyrics; they put the words to a lilting and hypnotic melody well within the public domain that was more than 150 years old. The music to "A Groovy Kind of Love," as played by the Mindbenders and later Collins, is from a sonatina designed as an instructional tool for music students. That work was first made publicly available in 1797 and was written by Muzio Clementi, a Roman-born composer who taught throughout Western Europe.