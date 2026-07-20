Elton John Almost Never Released This No. 1 Duet — He Thought It Was A Bust

Sometimes, rock stars know instinctively that a track is going to be a hit even as they are recording the song. But in certain cases, they are way off, like Elton John was when he was busy laying down the lead vocal line for his 1974 single, "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me."

John was in his imperial stage during the mid-1970s, scoring hit after hit with popular songs on both sides of the Atlantic and enjoying a burgeoning reputation as a live act thanks to his kinetic live shows. He must have felt for a time that he could do anything, so when he found himself struggling with "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" — with lyrics written by John's songwriting partner, Bernie Taupin — the British rocker became understandably frustrated. John had a difficult time getting the vocals right for the song, and was thrown into such a temper that he wrote it off as a bad piece of work, at one point even threatening to give it away to another artist.

But John's team persevered with the song, which is just as well. It was a respectable hit when it was released in 1974, but became even bigger in 1991, when it formed the basis of one of John's most iconic duets — and went all the way to No. 1.