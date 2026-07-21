The 5 Best Bee Gees Songs Hardly Anyone Talks About Anymore

It's easy to forget about many of the best songs from the Bee Gees' historic catalog. Considering the trio's 43 chart hits, including 15 top-10 singles — nine of which went to No. 1, the most for any artists in the '70s — there's a lot of music to keep in mind. Among the trendsetting disco tunes and well-loved Bee Gees songs written for other artists, there's a subset of songs that almost no one seems to talk about these days. That doesn't mean they're undeserving of renewed attention, however, which is why we've taken the opportunity to bring our favorites back into focus.

You may not recall the choir-like harmonies of "Too Much Heaven," the forceful chug of "Tragedy," or the storytelling allure of "I've Gotta Get a Message to You," but we think they're some of Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb's most tuneful creations. And lesser-recalled songs like "Holiday" and "You Win Again" may not fit cleanly into the group's most-replayed tracks, but for us, they represent songwriting risks the brothers were always willing to take, even if they aren't as clean a fit into the nostalgia scenes as their other tunes.

Covering all eras of their career, we've picked five Bee Gees songs that should be required listening for anyone who's never heard them before, and necessary re-listens for everyone who's forgotten them.