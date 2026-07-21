The 1998 Song Sheryl Crow Will Never Tire Of Singing Isn't Her Biggest Hit

Rarely do artists share the same opinions about their work as the general public. If you ask Sheryl Crow to play her favorite song, she's not going to play the funky, clean electric opening to her biggest hit, "All I Wanna Do" — a song that helped make 1994 the decade's best summer for music. She'll play a song that might be related to its subject matter, though: "My Favorite Mistake."

That's right. While Crow's breakout and biggest single reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, it's the lesser-charting (No. 20) "My Favorite Mistake" that remains the song she's most proud of. As Crow said on "The Bobby Bones Show" podcast in 2026 (per Parade), "It's the only song when it comes on the radio, I don't turn it off ... I don't overanalyze it, criticize it, whereas other things I go, 'Gosh, I wish I would have done this or would have done that.'" This makes sense musically, as the song is textured, has a good balance of singable simplicity and instrumental depth, and even lets Crow play bass (which she's done more and more over time). We could even add it to a list of nearly perfect Sheryl Crow songs that belong on every country rock playlist. On the other hand, Crow's love of the song might seem unusual since you'd assume artists feel sensitive about dredging up old breakup feelings.

Then again, the song's subject matter might be part of why Crow likes it. As she told Howard Stern in 2022 (via YouTube) of the song's muse, "There've been several other favorite mistakes since him."