What Is The Best Bass Guitar For Beginners?

New musicians looking to buy a bass face the same questions as those looking to buy an electric guitar that's good for beginners, an acoustic guitar, or anything else. Price range is paramount, as are other attributes such as tone, fret size, and number of strings. In the end, we're going to recommend a couple of options: the Fender Squier Classic Vibe '60s Precision Bass for an older, classic rock sound, or the Ibanez GSR200B for a snappier, more modern tone.

In general, both the Fender Squier and Ibanez come with reasonable price tags, though the Squier costs more ($500 versus about $250 for the Ibanez, as of mid-2026). Note that Ibanez doesn't sell its guitars directly, but only goes through retailers, and you might be able to get a Squier for less if you don't buy from Fender directly. Also, beginners should stick with a standard, four-string, 34-inch-long, full-scale neck, which means a full-sized neck, not a truncated one. Full-length strings vibrate in a way that will help your bass produce a tone applicable to a variety of genres (rock, jazz, metal, pop, etc.) and play styles, including plucking, slapping, and tapping. No matter what, you're going to have to get used to stretching your fingers and dealing with hand pain.

Beyond these generalities, different types of bass come with quirks that make them best-suited to whatever music you want to play. And bear in mind that because all basses are electric (unless you're playing an upright double bass), you'll need to follow the same maintenance practices to keep an electric guitar in good condition.