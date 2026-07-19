The No. 1 Song On July 19, 1964 Hits Closer To Home Today

This week 62 years ago, a song by the Four Seasons ascended to the No. 1 position on the Hot 100 and held that position for two weeks. That track was "Rag Doll," composed by group member Bob Gaudio with their producer of choice, Bob Crewe. One of the most consistently popular and prolific groups of the 1960s, the Four Seasons synthesized airtight vocal harmonies, falsetto tricks on the part of lead singer Frankie Valli, and elements of early rock 'n' roll and R&B to create undeniable hits. Across their career, the Four Seasons landed 29 songs in the Top 40, and "Rag Doll" was their fourth of five overall No. 1 hits, reaching the spot in the issue of Billboard dated July 18, 1964.

Defeated for the best new artist Grammy by a one-hit wonder who then vanished, the Four Seasons usually made uptempo, good-time party music — rock 'n' roll hits that plenty of boomer moms know by heart. The poignant "Rag Doll" represented a major departure for the act, but fans still purchased more than half a million copies of the single that summer. Here's the inside — and stark — story behind the Four Seasons classic that was the biggest song in the country in mid-July 1964.