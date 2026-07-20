The No. 1 Song On July 20, 1973 Sounds Even More Rockin' Today

Songs with a carefree or singalong energy often perform well during the summer, and this smash hit from one of the most talented singer-songwriters of the 1970s, Jim Croce, is no exception. Though the charts of 1973 were dominated by catchy pop music, soul and R&B, and, of course, rock 'n' roll, the week that ended July 21 that year was not topped by any of these genres — rather, the lighthearted blues-infused folk rock masterpiece, "Bad, Bad Leroy Brown."

Croce was best known for his stellar work produced in the early 1970s. Before 1973, he'd had two major chart successes the year prior: "You Don't Mess Around With Jim" from his album of the same name, which reached No. 8 in September, and "Operator (That's Not the Way it Feels)," a No. 17 hit that supports 1972 as being the decade's best year for Americana music. He'd return in full force in the summer of '73, when his impossibly catchy song "Bad, Bad Leroy Brown" stormed to the top of the charts for the first time in his career by July 20, remaining at No. 1 for two weeks. It's an unforgettable height of '70s music that almost everyone can agree on, and is still an enjoyable listen over 50 years later.