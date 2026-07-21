Quote Of The Day By Pat Benatar: 'Think Of All The Amazing Things That You Could Be To Each Other ...'

Born in Brooklyn in 1953, Patricia Andrzejewski started singing as a child, initially focusing hard on opera. She dropped out of college at 19 to marry her first husband, Dennis Benatar, becoming a full-time singer in 1973 after seeing a live performance by Liza Minnelli. Moving back to New York, Pat Benatar caught the eye of manager Rick Newman, and in between acting jobs on the stage and small screen, she honed her on-stage persona, landing a record deal with Chrysalis in the late '70s. There, she met musician Neil Giraldo, whom she later married.

In 1979, Benatar's debut album "In the Heat of the Night" scored a Top 40 Billboard hit with the single "Heartbreaker," which peaked at No. 23 in early 1980, and she followed it up with a string of hit albums and singles, including "Love Is a Battlefield" and the anthemic "We Belong." Trailblazer Benatar won the Grammy for best female rock vocal performance four times between 1980 and 1983, but motherhood forever changed her view of the industry, as she felt pressure from her record label to quickly return to work.

Benatar, who occasionally butted heads with her label over her sound, left Chrysalis in 1993 and has spent the years since charting her own course. As well as being a passionate artist and a long-term, staunch ally to the LGBTQI community, the singer has often thrown her star name behind issues including unhoused female veterans and women's rights. Today's quote from her is a timely reminder that, no matter what we're going through, we're all human.