The No. 1 Song On July 24, 1969 Sounds Even More Prophetic Today

On July 24, 1969, "In the Year 2525 (Exordium & Terminus)" was in the middle of its six-week span as the No. 1 song in the United States. Unflinchingly harrowing, if not casually terrifying, it remains a shocking and eerie warning of the awful future that could very well await the human race. As dark and psychedelic as anything else countercultural bands like the Doors or Jefferson Airplane were releasing at the time, "In the Year 2525 (Exordium & Terminus)" is both a rock song from 1969 that sounds even cooler today, yet it was also one of the worst No. 1 hits of the 1960s.

"In the Year 2525 (Exordium & Terminus)" originated with Nebraska folk-rock duo Zager & Evans, who self-released the apocalyptic single in Omaha before RCA Records turned it into a massive national hit. Just three weeks after it debuted on the Hot 100 in June 1969, it had climbed up to No. 1. The song is a fascinating '60s relic and a product of its time. Amidst social unrest, the ongoing Vietnam War, and other issues, many people felt like civilization was crumbling in 1969, and "In the Year 2525 (Exordium & Terminus)" reflected and explored that collective anxiety. More than five decades after the song hit the airwaves, it's worth a fresh listen.