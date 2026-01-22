These Are The Worst No. 1 Hits Of The 1960s

There was a lot of terrific music conceived and released in the 1960s — British Invasion acts like the Rolling Stones, the unrelenting Motown hit machine, and experimental psychedelic rock. But that doesn't provide a full view of the era's breadth, nor does it account for what people were actually listening to and purchasing. The 1960s pretty much set the standard for what stellar pop and rock music could be, and it's a template still followed by mainstream artists today. But much of the songs associated with that era are simply what endured because of their high quality. The '60s songs that nailed the meaning of life, for example, are appreciated and remembered, while many tracks from the era have aged terribly, indicative of what the dark 1960s music industry relentlessly pitched and promoted.

This tension plays out in lists of No. 1 singles of the 1960s. While acts like The Beatles and The Supremes routinely topped the Hot 100, dozens of other artists got to briefly enjoy some time at the apex of American pop. Many of those songs have been forgotten, and rightfully so — as they're absolutely terrible. Perhaps their production techniques are dated, or their lyrics are so ghastly or politically incorrect as to be cringe-worthy in retrospect, or maybe they just can't be enjoyed outside of the '60s, a confusing and tumultuous period. For whatever reason, these are definitely the most awful songs to ever hit No. 1 in the 1960s.