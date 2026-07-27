The No. 1 Song On July 27, 1972 Sounds Even More Tear-Jerking Today

Gilbert O'Sullivan's 1972 hit "Alone Again (Naturally)" lists many reasons why the author is so excruciatingly lonely. As far as the song is concerned, he feels abandoned by his creator after tearfully experiencing the deaths of both his parents before he's left at the altar by his bride-to-be. Fortunately for O'Sullivan — and unfortunately for the concept of truth in music — "None of the situations in the song ever happened to me," the singer-songwriter told Rolling Stone in 1973 (via Fred Bronson's "The Billboard Book of Number 1 Hits"). "I've never been stood up at a church because I've never gotten close to getting married. My father is dead, but I didn't cry when he died." As for his mother, she was alive at the time of the interview.

But O'Sullivan sold it so convincingly that "Alone Again (Naturally)" became a smash hit chart-topper. His follow-up single, "Clair," was similarly full of sadness and drama, although it's a tale of painfully unrequited love about his manager's daughter, whom he refers to in the lyrics as "a child." This popular song that aged poorly nearly repeated the feat of its predecessor, peaking at No. 2. Listeners would soon abandon O'Sullivan in mass numbers in real life: He permanently disappeared from the American pop chart after 1974, although he continued to find some success over the pond.